Cummins Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.9% Upside

Cummins Inc. with ticker code (CMI) have now 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 304 and 209 with the average target price sitting at 254.6. Now with the previous closing price of 249.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 233.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 212.94. The company has a market cap of $34,600m. Company Website: https://www.cummins.com

The potential market cap would be $35,272m based on the market concensus.