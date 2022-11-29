Cummins Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.1% Upside

Cummins Inc. found using ticker (CMI) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 304 and 209 and has a mean target at 253.07. With the stocks previous close at 250.42 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 1.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 228.85 and the 200 day MA is 212.15. The market cap for the company is $34,641m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cummins.com

The potential market cap would be $35,007m based on the market concensus.

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines. It also provides power generation systems, high-horsepower engines, heavy and medium duty engines, application engineering services, custom-designed assemblies, retail and wholesale aftermarket parts, and in-shop and field-based repair services. In addition, the company offers emission solutions; turbochargers; air and fuel filters, fuel water separators, lube and hydraulic filters, coolants, fuel additives, and other filtration systems; and electronic control modules, sensors, and supporting software, as well as new, replacement, and remanufactured fuel systems. Further, it provides automated transmissions; standby and prime power generators, controls, paralleling systems, and transfer switches, as well as A/C generator/alternator products under the Stamford and AVK brands; and electrified power systems with components and subsystems, including battery, fuel cell, and hydrogen production technologies. Additionally, it offers filtration, aftertreatment, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, electric power generation systems, and batteries. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, dealers, and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cummins Engine Company and changed its name to Cummins Inc. in 2001. Cummins Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Columbus, Indiana.