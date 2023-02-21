Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.6% Upside

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. found using ticker (CFR) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 180 and 136 with the average target price sitting at 152.21. Given that the stocks previous close was at 129.4 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.6%. The day 50 moving average is 131.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 132.93. The company has a market cap of $8,451m. Company Website: https://www.frostbank.com

The potential market cap would be $9,940m based on the market concensus.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds transmitting, and foreign exchange services. Further, it offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; and holds securities for investment purposes, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. The company serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.