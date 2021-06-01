Twitter
Cullen/Frost Bankers – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.4% Downside

Cullen/Frost Bankers with ticker code (CFR) now have 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 144 and 95 with a mean TP of 115.33. Now with the previous closing price of 120.61 this would indicate that there is a downside of -4.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 118.84 while the 200 day moving average is 103.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,671m. Find out more information at: http://www.frostbank.com

Cullen/Frost Bankers operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds, and foreign exchange services. Further, it acts as a correspondent for approximately 176 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It operates approximately 155 financial centers and 1,200 ATMs. The company serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, health care, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

