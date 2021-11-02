Cullen/Frost Bankers – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.1% Downside

Cullen/Frost Bankers with ticker code (CFR) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Underperform’. The target price ranges between 157 and 100 calculating the mean target price we have 124.15. Now with the previous closing price of 129.5 this indicates there is a potential downside of -4.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 121.1 while the 200 day moving average is 116.18. The market cap for the company is $8,622m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.frostbank.com

Cullen/Frost Bankers operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds, and foreign exchange services. Further, it acts as a correspondent for approximately 176 financial institutions; offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holds securities for investment purposes; and provides loans to qualified borrowers, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It operates approximately 155 financial centers and 1,200 ATMs. The company serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, health care, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.