Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.2% Upside

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. found using ticker (CFR) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 180 and 148 with the average target price sitting at 163. Now with the previous closing price of 141.45 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 15.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 144.87 and the 200 day MA is 134.69. The company has a market cap of $8,869m. Company Website: https://www.frostbank.com

The potential market cap would be $10,220m based on the market concensus.