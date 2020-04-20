CUI Global – Consenus Indicates Potential 228.9% Upside

CUI Global with ticker code (CUI) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 3 and 2 with the average target price sitting at 2.5. With the stocks previous close at 0.76 this indicates there is a potential upside of 228.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.77 and the 200 moving average now moves to 0.96. The company has a market cap of $25m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cuiglobal.com

CUI Global, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

