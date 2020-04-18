CUI Global – Consenus Indicates Potential 216.5% Upside

CUI Global found using ticker (CUI) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 3 and 2 and has a mean target at 2.5. With the stocks previous close at 0.79 this would imply there is a potential upside of 216.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 0.78 and the 200 day MA is 0.96. The company has a market capitalisation of $23m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cuiglobal.com

CUI Global, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

