CUI Global – Consenus Indicates Potential 204.9% Upside

CUI Global with ticker code (CUI) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 2 and has a mean target at 2.5. With the stocks previous close at 0.82 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 204.9%. The day 50 moving average is 0.75 while the 200 day moving average is 0.96. The market capitalisation for the company is $25m. Find out more information at: http://www.cuiglobal.com

CUI Global, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

