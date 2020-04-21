CUI Global – Consenus Indicates Potential 201.2% Upside

CUI Global found using ticker (CUI) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 2 with a mean TP of 2.5. Now with the previous closing price of 0.83 this indicates there is a potential upside of 201.2%. The 50 day MA is 0.77 while the 200 day moving average is 0.96. The company has a market cap of $25m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cuiglobal.com

CUI Global, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn