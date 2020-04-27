CUI Global – Consenus Indicates Potential 194.1% Upside

CUI Global with ticker code (CUI) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 2 calculating the average target price we see 2.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 0.85 this indicates there is a potential upside of 194.1%. The 50 day MA is 0.75 and the 200 day MA is 0.96. The company has a market cap of $25m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cuiglobal.com

CUI Global, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

