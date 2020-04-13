Cue Biopharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 55.4% Upside

Cue Biopharma with ticker code (CUE) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 21 with a mean TP of 25.8. With the stocks previous close at 16.6 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 55.4%. The day 50 moving average is 15.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 13.21. The company has a market capitalisation of $478m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cuebiopharma.com

Cue Biopharma, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers. The company offers CUE-102, a non-viral antigen for cancers; CUE-103, an antigen; CUE-200 framework that includes CD80 and/or 4-1BBL to reactivate exhausted T cells and design to enhance antigen-specific T cell for the treatment of chronic infectious diseases; and CUE-300 framework to target various autoimmune diseases. It has collaboration agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. for the research and development of its proprietary biologics that target various autoimmune disease indications; LG Chem Life Sciences for Immuno-selective targeting and alteration of T cells (STAT) in the field of oncology; and Albert Einstein College of Medicine to develop Immuno-STAT biologics for chronic infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma and changed its name to Cue Biopharma in October 2016. Cue Biopharma was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

