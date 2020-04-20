Cue Biopharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 38.5% Upside

Cue Biopharma found using ticker (CUE) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 21 with a mean TP of 25.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.63 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 38.5%. The day 50 moving average is 15.56 and the 200 day MA is 13.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $500m. Company Website: http://www.cuebiopharma.com

Cue Biopharma, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers. The company offers CUE-102, a non-viral antigen for cancers; CUE-103, an antigen; CUE-200 framework that includes CD80 and/or 4-1BBL to reactivate exhausted T cells and design to enhance antigen-specific T cell for the treatment of chronic infectious diseases; and CUE-300 framework to target various autoimmune diseases. It has collaboration agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. for the research and development of its proprietary biologics that target various autoimmune disease indications; LG Chem Life Sciences for Immuno-selective targeting and alteration of T cells (STAT) in the field of oncology; and Albert Einstein College of Medicine to develop Immuno-STAT biologics for chronic infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma and changed its name to Cue Biopharma in October 2016. Cue Biopharma was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

