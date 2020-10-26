Cue Biopharma – Consensus Indicates Potential 127.9% Upside

Cue Biopharma with ticker code (CUE) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 33 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 31. Now with the previous closing price of 13.6 this indicates there is a potential upside of 127.9%. The 50 day MA is 15.81 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.17. The market cap for the company is $377m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cuebiopharma.com

Cue Biopharma, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers. The company offers CUE-102, an onco-fetal viral antigen for cancers, including solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; CUE-103, an antigen; CUE-200 framework that includes CD80 and/or 4-1BBL to reactivate exhausted T cells and design to enhance antigen-specific T cell for the treatment of chronic infectious diseases; and CUE-300 framework to target various autoimmune diseases. It has collaboration agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. for the research and development of its proprietary biologics that target various autoimmune disease indications; LG Chem Life Sciences for Immuno-selective targeting and alteration of T cells (STAT) in the field of oncology; and Albert Einstein College of Medicine to develop Immuno-STAT biologics for chronic infectious diseases, as well as a strategic research collaboration with Dr. Michael Dustin and Oxford University. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma and changed its name to Cue Biopharma in October 2016. Cue Biopharma was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

