Cue Biopharma – Consensus Indicates Potential 385.9% Upside

Cue Biopharma found using ticker (CUE) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 7 and has a mean target at 13.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.84 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 385.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.1 and the 200 day MA is 3.31. The market cap for the company is $128m. Find out more information at: https://www.cuebiopharma.com

The potential market cap would be $623m based on the market concensus.

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers. The company offers CUE-102, a fusion protein biologic to target and activate antigen-specific T cells to fight cancers; CUE-103 a CUE-100 series Immuno-STAT targeting the KRAS G12V mutation, including colorectal carcinoma, lung cancer, and pancreatic cancer; CUE-200 that focuses on cell surface receptors, including CD80 and/or 4-1BBL to address T cell exhaustion associated with chronic infections; and CUE-300 and CUE-400 framework to target various autoimmune diseases. Cue Biopharma has collaboration agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. for the research and development of its proprietary biologics that target various autoimmune disease indications; LG Chem Life Sciences for the development of Immuno-STATs focused on the field of oncology; and Albert Einstein College of Medicine. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma and changed its name to Cue Biopharma in October 2016. Cue Biopharma was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.