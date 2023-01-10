Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Cue Biopharma – Consensus Indicates Potential 385.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Cue Biopharma found using ticker (CUE) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 28 and 7 and has a mean target at 13.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.84 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 385.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.1 and the 200 day MA is 3.31. The market cap for the company is $128m. Find out more information at: https://www.cuebiopharma.com

The potential market cap would be $623m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers. The company offers CUE-102, a fusion protein biologic to target and activate antigen-specific T cells to fight cancers; CUE-103 a CUE-100 series Immuno-STAT targeting the KRAS G12V mutation, including colorectal carcinoma, lung cancer, and pancreatic cancer; CUE-200 that focuses on cell surface receptors, including CD80 and/or 4-1BBL to address T cell exhaustion associated with chronic infections; and CUE-300 and CUE-400 framework to target various autoimmune diseases. Cue Biopharma has collaboration agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. for the research and development of its proprietary biologics that target various autoimmune disease indications; LG Chem Life Sciences for the development of Immuno-STATs focused on the field of oncology; and Albert Einstein College of Medicine. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma and changed its name to Cue Biopharma in October 2016. Cue Biopharma was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.