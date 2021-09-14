Cue Biopharma – Consensus Indicates Potential 150.9% Upside

Cue Biopharma with ticker code (CUE) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 26 calculating the average target price we see 29.83. With the stocks previous close at 11.89 this would imply there is a potential upside of 150.9%. The 50 day MA is 11.1 and the 200 day MA is 12.31. The company has a market cap of $390m. Find out more information at: http://www.cuebiopharma.com

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers. The company offers CUE-102, a fusion protein biologic to target and activate antigen-specific T cells to fight cancers; CUE-103 would also leverage the IL-2 based CUE-100 framework and target an antigen to be selected in collaboration with LG Chem; CUE-200 framework that utilizes CD80 and/or 4-1BBL to reactivate exhausted T cells and design to enhance antigen-specific T cell for the treatment of chronic infectious diseases; and CUE-300 framework to target various autoimmune diseases. Cue Biopharma has collaboration agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. for the research and development of its proprietary biologics that target various autoimmune disease indications; LG Chem Life Sciences to the development of Immuno-STATs focused in the field of oncology; and Albert Einstein College of Medicine. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma and changed its name to Cue Biopharma in October 2016. Cue Biopharma was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.