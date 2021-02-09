Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Cue Biopharma – Consensus Indicates Potential 102.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

Cue Biopharma with ticker code (CUE) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 33 and 27 and has a mean target at 30. Now with the previous closing price of 14.83 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 102.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.49 and the 200 day MA is 15.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $487m. Company Website: http://www.cuebiopharma.com

Cue Biopharma, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers. The company offers CUE-102, an onco-fetal viral antigen for cancers, including solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; CUE-103, an antigen; CUE-200 framework that includes CD80 and/or 4-1BBL to reactivate exhausted T cells and design to enhance antigen-specific T cell for the treatment of chronic infectious diseases; and CUE-300 framework to target various autoimmune diseases. It has collaboration agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. for the research and development of its proprietary biologics that target various autoimmune disease indications; LG Chem Life Sciences for Immuno-selective targeting and alteration of T cells (STAT) in the field of oncology; and Albert Einstein College of Medicine to develop Immuno-STAT biologics for chronic infectious diseases, as well as a strategic research collaboration with Dr. Michael Dustin and Oxford University. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma and changed its name to Cue Biopharma in October 2016. Cue Biopharma was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.