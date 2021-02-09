Cue Biopharma – Consensus Indicates Potential 102.3% Upside

Cue Biopharma with ticker code (CUE) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 33 and 27 and has a mean target at 30. Now with the previous closing price of 14.83 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 102.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.49 and the 200 day MA is 15.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $487m. Company Website: http://www.cuebiopharma.com

Cue Biopharma, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers. The company offers CUE-102, an onco-fetal viral antigen for cancers, including solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; CUE-103, an antigen; CUE-200 framework that includes CD80 and/or 4-1BBL to reactivate exhausted T cells and design to enhance antigen-specific T cell for the treatment of chronic infectious diseases; and CUE-300 framework to target various autoimmune diseases. It has collaboration agreements with Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. for the research and development of its proprietary biologics that target various autoimmune disease indications; LG Chem Life Sciences for Immuno-selective targeting and alteration of T cells (STAT) in the field of oncology; and Albert Einstein College of Medicine to develop Immuno-STAT biologics for chronic infectious diseases, as well as a strategic research collaboration with Dr. Michael Dustin and Oxford University. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma and changed its name to Cue Biopharma in October 2016. Cue Biopharma was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.