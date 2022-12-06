Cue Biopharma, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 249.4% Upside

Cue Biopharma, Inc. with ticker code (CUE) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 28 and 7 with the average target price sitting at 13.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.95 this indicates there is a potential upside of 249.4%. The 50 day MA is 3.03 and the 200 day MA is 3.6. The company has a market capitalisation of $126m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cuebiopharma.com

The potential market cap would be $441m based on the market concensus.

