Cubic Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 72.2% Upside

Cubic Corporation with ticker code (CUB) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 67 and 55 with a mean TP of 60.8. Now with the previous closing price of 35.31 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 72.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 37.96 and the 200 moving average now moves to 57.09. The market cap for the company is $1,190m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cubic.com

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD). The CTS segment integrates payment and information technology and services for intelligent travel solutions. It delivers integrated systems for transportation and traffic management; and tools for travelers to choose the smartest and easiest way to travel and pay for their journeys, as well as enables transportation authorities and agencies to manage demand across the entire transportation network. The CMS segment offers networked C4ISR solutions for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. The CGD Systems segment supplies live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense, other U.S. government agencies, and allied nations. Cubic Corporation has a partnership agreement with the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) College of Nursing to develop and test an emergency ventilator device. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

