Cubic Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.4% Upside

Cubic Corporation found using ticker (CUB) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 52 and has a mean target at 60.29. With the stocks previous close at 58.28 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 3.4%. The day 50 moving average is 53.09 while the 200 day moving average is 45.33. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,865m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cubic.com

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD). The CTS segment integrates payment and information technology and services for intelligent travel solutions. It delivers integrated systems for transportation and traffic management; and tools for travelers to choose the smartest and easiest way to travel and pay for their journeys, as well as enables transportation authorities and agencies to manage demand across the entire transportation network. The CMS segment offers networked C4ISR solutions for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. The CGD Systems segment supplies live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense, other U.S. government agencies, and allied nations. Cubic Corporation has a partnership agreement with the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) College of Nursing to develop and test an emergency ventilator device. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

