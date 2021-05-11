Twitter
Cubic Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential .1% Upside

Cubic Corporation found using ticker (CUB) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 75 and 75 and has a mean target at 75. Given that the stocks previous close was at 74.9 this now indicates there is a potential upside of .1%. The 50 day MA is 74.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 67.06. The market cap for the company is $2,377m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cubic.com

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems. The CTS segment integrates payment and information technology and services for intelligent travel solutions. It also designs, develops, produces, installs, operates, and maintains automated fare payment, traffic management and enforcement solutions, real-time information systems, and revenue management infrastructure and technologies for transportation agencies. The CMS segment offers networked C4ISR solutions for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. The CGD Systems segment supplies live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense, other U.S. government agencies, and allied nations. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

