CTS Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential .7% Upside

CTS Corporation with ticker code (CTS) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 49 and 41 with the average target price sitting at 45. With the stocks previous close at 44.69 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .7%. The 50 day MA is 42.84 and the 200 moving average now moves to 40.59. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,431m. Company Website: https://www.ctscorp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,441m based on the market concensus.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets. In addition, the company sells and markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors. CTS Corporation was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.