CTS Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -9.4% Downside

CTS Corporation found using ticker (CTS) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 25 and 22 with a mean TP of 23.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.75 this indicates there is a potential downside of -9.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.51 and the 200 day moving average is 21.44. The market cap for the company is $830m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ctscorp.com

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets. The company sells and markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors in the United States, Singapore, Taiwan, China, the Czech Republic, and internationally. CTS Corporation was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

