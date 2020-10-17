CTS Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.9% Downside

CTS Corporation with ticker code (CTS) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 25 and 22 and has a mean target at 23.33. With the stocks previous close at 25.34 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -7.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 22.26 and the 200 day MA is 21.44. The company has a market cap of $823m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ctscorp.com

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets. The company sells and markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors in the United States, Singapore, Taiwan, China, the Czech Republic, and internationally. CTS Corporation was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

