CTS Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.4% Upside

CTS Corporation found using ticker (CTS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 23 and 21 calculating the average target price we see 22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.07 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.23 and the 200 moving average now moves to 21.33. The market cap for the company is $692m. Company Website: http://www.ctscorp.com

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets. The company sells and markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors in the United States, Singapore, Taiwan, China, the Czech Republic, and internationally. CTS Corporation was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

