CTS Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.3% Upside

CTS Corporation with ticker code (CTS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 49 and 38 calculating the mean target price we have 41.67. With the stocks previous close at 38.13 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.3%. The day 50 moving average is 42.16 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.69. The market cap for the company is $1,260m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ctscorp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,377m based on the market concensus.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets. In addition, the company sells and markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors. CTS Corporation was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.