CTS Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.3% Upside

CTS Corporation found using ticker (CTS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 37 with the average target price sitting at 38.33. With the stocks previous close at 35.72 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 35.09 and the 200 day MA is 34.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,166m. Company Website: http://www.ctscorp.com

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets. The company sells and markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors. CTS Corporation was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.