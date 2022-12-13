CTS Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

CTS Corporation with ticker code (CTS) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 49 and 38 with a mean TP of 42.25. Now with the previous closing price of 39.5 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.0%. The day 50 moving average is 41.68 and the 200 day moving average is 38.76. The company has a market cap of $1,268m. Find out more information at: https://www.ctscorp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,356m based on the market concensus.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets. In addition, the company sells and markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors. CTS Corporation was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.