CTS Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.6% Upside

CTS Corporation found using ticker (CTS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 40 and 35 calculating the average target price we see 38.33. Now with the previous closing price of 36.29 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 36.46 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34.54. The market cap for the company is $1,158m. Visit the company website at: https://www.ctscorp.com

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets. The company sells and markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors. CTS Corporation was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.