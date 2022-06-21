CTS Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.8% Upside

CTS Corporation found using ticker (CTS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 43 and 36 with a mean TP of 39.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 33.67 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 16.8%. The 50 day MA is 36.71 while the 200 day moving average is 35.12. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,090m. Company Website: https://www.ctscorp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,273m based on the market concensus.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets. In addition, the company sells and markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors. CTS Corporation was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.