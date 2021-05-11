CTS Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.7% Upside

CTS Corporation found using ticker (CTS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 35 with a mean TP of 37. Now with the previous closing price of 33.11 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.7%. The day 50 moving average is 31.19 while the 200 day moving average is 32. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,044m. Find out more information at: http://www.ctscorp.com

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets. The company sells and markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors. CTS Corporation was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.