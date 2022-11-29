CTS Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential .6% Upside

CTS Corporation with ticker code (CTS) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 49 and 38 and has a mean target at 42.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 42.01 this is indicating there is a potential upside of .6%. The day 50 moving average is 41.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 38.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,307m. Company Website: https://www.ctscorp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,315m based on the market concensus.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets. In addition, the company sells and markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors. CTS Corporation was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.