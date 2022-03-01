CTS Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential .2% Upside

CTS Corporation with ticker code (CTS) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 40 and 35 and has a mean target at 37.33. Now with the previous closing price of 37.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of .2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 34.94 and the 200 day MA is 35.02. The market capitalisation for the company is $1,223m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ctscorp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,225m based on the market concensus.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets. The company sells and markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors. CTS Corporation was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.