Twitter Linkedin Facebook

CTS Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.9% Downside

Broker Ratings

CTS Corporation with ticker code (CTS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 38 and has a mean target at 41.33. With the stocks previous close at 43.91 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -5.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.51 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.57. The company has a market cap of $1,412m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ctscorp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,329m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets. In addition, the company sells and markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors. CTS Corporation was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

You might also enjoy reading  CTS Corporation - Consensus Indicates Potential -1.2% Downside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.