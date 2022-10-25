CTS Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.9% Downside

CTS Corporation with ticker code (CTS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 38 and has a mean target at 41.33. With the stocks previous close at 43.91 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -5.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.51 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.57. The company has a market cap of $1,412m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.ctscorp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,329m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets. In addition, the company sells and markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors. CTS Corporation was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.