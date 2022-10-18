Follow us on:

CTS Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.2% Downside

CTS Corporation found using ticker (CTS) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 38 with the average target price sitting at 41.33. Now with the previous closing price of 41.83 this indicates there is a potential downside of -1.2%. The day 50 moving average is 42.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.45. The market cap for the company is $1,333m. Company Website: https://www.ctscorp.com

The potential market cap would be $1,317m based on the market concensus.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets. In addition, the company sells and markets its products through its sales engineers, independent manufacturers’ representatives, and distributors. CTS Corporation was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

