CTO Realty Growth, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.5% Upside

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. with ticker code (CTO) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have 23. Given that the stocks previous close was at 19.25 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 19.5%. The 50 day MA is 18.82 while the 200 day moving average is 20.01. The company has a market capitalisation of $439m. Company Website: https://ctorealtygrowth.com

The potential market cap would be $525m based on the market concensus.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).