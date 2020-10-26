CTO Realty Growth – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.2% Upside

CTO Realty Growth with ticker code (CTO) have now 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 74 and 55 with a mean TP of 64.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 44.73 this indicates there is a potential upside of 44.2%. The 50 day MA is 44.58 and the 200 day MA is 41.44. The market capitalisation for the company is $212m. Visit the company website at: http://ctorealtygrowth.com
CTO Realty Growth operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned twenty-nine single-tenant buildings located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; five multi-tenant income properties located in Florida and Texas; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida; and a six-acre parcel of land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida. The company was formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. and changed its name to CTO Realty Growth in May 2020. CTO Realty Growth was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.