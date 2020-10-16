CTO Realty Growth – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.2% Upside

CTO Realty Growth with ticker code (CTO) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 74 and 55 with the average target price sitting at 64.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 48.08 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 34.2%. The day 50 moving average is 44.15 and the 200 day moving average is 41.37. The company has a market capitalisation of $226m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://ctorealtygrowth.com
CTO Realty Growth operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Income Properties, Management Services, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned twenty-nine single-tenant buildings located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington; five multi-tenant income properties located in Florida and Texas; full or fractional subsurface oil, gas, and mineral interests underlying approximately 455,000 surface acres in 20 counties in Florida; and a six-acre parcel of land in downtown Daytona Beach, Florida. The company was formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. and changed its name to CTO Realty Growth in May 2020. CTO Realty Growth was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.