CTO Realty Growth – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.4% Upside

CTO Realty Growth found using ticker (CTO) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26.67 and 20.67 with the average target price sitting at 23.72. With the stocks previous close at 20.37 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 16.4%. The 50 day MA is 20.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.01. The market capitalisation for the company is $374m. Company Website: https://ctorealtygrowth.com

The potential market cap would be $435m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

CTO Realty Growth is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).