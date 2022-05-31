CTO Realty Growth – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.4% Upside

CTO Realty Growth found using ticker (CTO) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 62 with the average target price sitting at 71.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 65.46 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 63.92 and the 200 day moving average is 58.99. The company has a market capitalisation of $400m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://ctorealtygrowth.com

The potential market cap would be $437m based on the market concensus.

CTO Realty Growth is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).