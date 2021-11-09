CTO Realty Growth – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.4% Upside

CTO Realty Growth with ticker code (CTO) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 60 with a mean TP of 61.25. With the stocks previous close at 56.49 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 53.92 while the 200 day moving average is 53.97. The market cap for the company is $329m. Company Website: http://ctorealtygrowth.com

CTO Realty Growth is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).