CTO Realty Growth – Consensus Indicates Potential 76.9% Upside

CTO Realty Growth found using ticker (CTO) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 114.01 and 88.36 calculating the average target price we see 102.04. With the stocks previous close at 57.69 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 76.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 63.18 while the 200 day moving average is 59.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $351m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://ctorealtygrowth.com

The potential market cap would be $620m based on the market concensus.

CTO Realty Growth is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).