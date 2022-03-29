CTO Realty Growth – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.5% Upside

CTO Realty Growth with ticker code (CTO) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 75 and 60 calculating the average target price we see 69.2. With the stocks previous close at 64.35 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 61.51 and the 200 moving average now moves to 56.96. The market cap for the company is $386m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://ctorealtygrowth.com

The potential market cap would be $415m based on the market concensus.

CTO Realty Growth is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).