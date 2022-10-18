CTO Realty Growth – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.3% Upside

CTO Realty Growth found using ticker (CTO) now have 7 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 22 with the average target price sitting at 24.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.87 this indicates there is a potential upside of 38.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.17 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.68. The company has a market cap of $340m. Find out more information at: https://ctorealtygrowth.com

The potential market cap would be $470m based on the market concensus.

CTO Realty Growth is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).