CTO Realty Growth – Consensus Indicates Potential 38.3% Upside

CTO Realty Growth with ticker code (CTO) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 22 and has a mean target at 24.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 38.3%. The day 50 moving average is 20.52 while the 200 day moving average is 20.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $320m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://ctorealtygrowth.com

The potential market cap would be $442m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

CTO Realty Growth is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).