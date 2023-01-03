CTO Realty Growth – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.8% Upside

CTO Realty Growth found using ticker (CTO) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 21 and has a mean target at 23.86. Now with the previous closing price of 18.11 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 31.8%. The day 50 moving average is 19.47 and the 200 day moving average is 20.42. The company has a market cap of $418m. Company Website: https://ctorealtygrowth.com

The potential market cap would be $550m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

CTO Realty Growth is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).