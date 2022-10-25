CTO Realty Growth – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.9% Upside

CTO Realty Growth found using ticker (CTO) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 22 calculating the average target price we see 24.71. With the stocks previous close at 18.88 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.9%. The 50 day MA is 19.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.64. The market capitalisation for the company is $352m. Company Website: https://ctorealtygrowth.com

The potential market cap would be $460m based on the market concensus.

CTO Realty Growth is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).