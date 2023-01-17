CTO Realty Growth – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.4% Upside

CTO Realty Growth found using ticker (CTO) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26 and 21 with a mean TP of 23. With the stocks previous close at 18.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.25 while the 200 day moving average is 20.29. The company has a market capitalisation of $428m. Visit the company website at: https://ctorealtygrowth.com

The potential market cap would be $520m based on the market concensus.

CTO Realty Growth is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).