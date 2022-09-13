CTO Realty Growth – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.8% Upside

CTO Realty Growth with ticker code (CTO) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 27 and 21 calculating the average target price we see 24.57. Now with the previous closing price of 20.34 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.8%. The day 50 moving average is 21.25 and the 200 day moving average is 20.67. The company has a market capitalisation of $380m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://ctorealtygrowth.com

The potential market cap would be $459m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

CTO Realty Growth is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).