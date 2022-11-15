CTO Realty Growth – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.1% Upside

CTO Realty Growth with ticker code (CTO) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 22 and has a mean target at 24.29. With the stocks previous close at 20.23 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 19.42 and the 200 day moving average is 20.61. The company has a market cap of $373m. Find out more information at: https://ctorealtygrowth.com

The potential market cap would be $448m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

CTO Realty Growth is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).